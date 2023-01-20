Last Updated:

Tirupati-Adilabad Krishna Express Halts At Moulali Station After Hoax Bomb Threat Call

Krishna Express train

Image: PTI/Representative Image


Krishna Express, running between Tirupati-Adilabad, on Friday received a bomb threat call leading the train to be delayed. After thorough checks, nothing was found and the call turn out to be a hoax.

According to sources in Indian Railways, Krishna Express was stationed at Moulali station with passengers when the railway department received a bomb threat call.

Acting swiftly, the Railway police along with the bomb squad checked the entire train and nothing was found. The call turned out to be a hoax.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered and an investigation has been launched.

