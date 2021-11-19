Tirupati Inundated By Unprecedented Rains; IMD Issues 'extremely Heavy Rainfall' Alert

Amid incessant and torrential rains in Andhra Pradesh, the temple town of Tirupati has come to a standstill as India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an alert of 'very heavy/extremely heavy rainfall over Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and south coastal Andhra Pradesh for two days starting from November 18.

"Isolated very heavy/extremely heavy rainfall over Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and south Coastal Andhra Pradesh on 18th &19th; over Rayalaseema and South Interior Karnataka on 18th November 2021," IMD stated.

IMD issues warning in Andhra Pradesh

The heavy downpour in the city, regarded as the abode of Lord Venkateswara, is said to be unprecedented affecting thousands of pilgrims by leaving them stranded at temple sites and hotels. Even as heavy downpour under the influence of a depression in the Bay of Bengal is battering the temple-town of Tirupati and many parts of Chittor district in Andhra Pradesh, Japali Anjaneya Swamy temple is inundated and idol of the God is submerged.

Ministry of Earth Sciences, India Meteorological Department stated, "The Well Marked Low-Pressure Area over Southwest & adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal off north Tamil Nadu-south Andhra Pradesh coasts has concentrated into a Depression over Southwest Bay of Bengal."

"Alert may be kept in districts such as YSR Kadapa, Chittoor, Ananthapuram, Prakasam, & SPSR Nellore. Water level rise is expected in rivers Krishna, Pennar, Nadari, Swarnamukhi, Palleru, Menneru, Poini, Gundla, Kandaleru, Upputeru, Kalangi, Amair, Minor drainages between Swarnamukhi & Kalinga and in other east flowing rivers of the above-mentioned districts," IMD added.

Taking to Twitter, IMD shared, "The Depression over southwest Bay of Bengal moved north-westwards and crossed north Tamilnadu & adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts between Puducherry & Chennai during 0300-0400 hrs IST of today, the 19th November 2021."

The city of Tirumala is caught in massive flooding, landslide and rains on unprecedented and underestimated scales. The four 'maada' streets adjoining the main temple on Tirumala Hills appear absolutely inundated and the Vaikuntham queue complex remained flooded too. The darshan of deities has been stalled as pilgrims can not venture out owing to floods and blockades.

Also, Tirupati remains marooned as hotels and residential complexes are damaged due to landslides.