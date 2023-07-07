Tis Hazari Firing Incident: Delhi Police Arrests Three Lawyers, Case Registered

Taking a stern step in the Tis Hazari firing incident that occurred on Wednesday afternoon, Delhi Police arrested three lawyers – Aman Singh, Sachin Sangwan and Ravi Gupta. Law enforcement officials seized three country-made firearms, four live cartridges and two cars from their possession. All three advocates have been remanded into four days of police custody.

“A night-long operation was carried out by several of our teams to maintain law and order. The team followed available inputs and took technical assistance. The other advocates that were indulged in doing riots have also been identified," said Sagar Singh Kalsi, DCP (North District) Delhi Police.

However, no action has been taken so far on advocate Manish Sharma who fired the gunshot in the air. The Delhi Police registered a case under sections 147, 148, 307, and 34 of the IPC and 25/27 of the Arms Act.

Tis Hazari firing incident

The firing incident was reported at the Tis Hazari court premises on Wednesday with police saying that two groups of lawyers were allegedly involved in it.

It was alleged that an official of the Delhi Bar Association opened fire at the supporters of another member of the association. A video of the incident that surfaced on social media showed a person firing in the air while some people were seen throwing stones and wooden planks.