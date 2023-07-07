Tis Hazari Firing Incident: Delhi Police Arrests Two, Licences Of Advocates Cancelled

The Delhi Police on Friday (July 7) made two more arrests in the Tis Hazari firing case involving two groups of lawyers. The main accused identified as Manish Sharma has been arrested by the police. Another advocate identified as Lalit Sharma, who was also seen indulging in violence within the court complex, has also been taken into custody.

With these two arrests, a total of five people have been taken into custody by the Delhi Police. “We have made two more arrests in the case and further raids are on to take stern action against those that indulged in violence within the court complex,” said Delhi Police DCP North Sagar Singh Kalsi.

The Delhi Police has already registered an FIR in the July 5 firing case under Sections 147, 148, 149, 302 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and 25/27 of the Arms Act.

In addition to the action by Delhi Police, the Delhi Bar Council has advocated for cancellation of licences of the lawyers who indulged in violence.

Tis Hazari firing incident

On Wednesday (July 5), a shooting incident took place on the premises of the Tis Hazari court. According to the police, two groups of lawyers were allegedly involved in it.

A video of the event that appeared on social media showed a person firing in the air as others were seen hurling stones and wooden planks.