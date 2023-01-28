TISS Students Screen BBC Docuseries In Campus Despite Warning; BJP Stages Protest

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday staged a protest against the screening of the controversial BBC docuseries on the 2002 Gujarat riots at the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) campus in Mumbai. The protests were triggered after a group of students gathered to watch the documentary on their laptops and phones. A TISS student told Republic TV that the institute administration had earier issued a notification restricting the screening of the controversial documentary.

“Being a student of TISS, I would like to clarify that the administration earlier issued a notification in order to restrict the screening of the docuseries that showcases the colonial mindset,” a TISS student told Republic TV.

The student further said: “Our administration respected the verdict of the honourable Supreme Court. In fact, the UK Parliament itself condemned the BBC for its docuseries. There are just some students in the country who are trying to spread hatred in the country.”

TISS students screen controversial docuseries

The students’ union of TISS, Progressive Students’ Forum (PSF), announced the screening of BBC docuseries in campus earlier this week. The TISS administration had issued an advisory to students and the management against the screening of the docuseries a few days ago. "This is to inform all students that the institute has not permitted any such screening and gatherings which may disturb the academic environment and jeopardise the peace and harmony in our campuses."

Despite the administration's warning, a number of students reportedly watched the docuseries in campus.

BJP Mumbai chief warned against screening

Soon after TISS students announced the screening of BBC docuseries, BJP Mumbai president Ashish Shelar had sought police action against students of Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS).

Taking to Twitter, Shelar said, “Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) is trying to spoil the law and order in Mumbai and Maharashtra by showing BBC's bogus documentary. The police should immediately ban it otherwise we will take the stand we want to take!”