Tit For Tat: BJP Gives Befitting Reply To Congress Who Judged Guj CM On Twitter Followers

In a tit for tat move, the Bharatiya Janata Party has given a befitting reply to Congress, who had earlier judged new Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on the basis of his followers on Twitter platform. In reply, BJP Madhya Pradesh tweeted that Punjab CM-designate Charanjit Singh Channi has only 2,290 followers on the microblogging platform, and called it a slap on the face of the people of Punjab by Sonia Gandhi.

"Charanjit Singh Chhani, the choice of 2,290 people across the country, will be the new Chief Minister of Punjab. This is a slap on the face of the people of Punjab by Sonia Gandhi," BJP MP tweeted.

Earlier, Congress Madhya Pradesh had cited Bhupendra Patel's follower count on Twitter to suggest that he had the backing of only 14,000 people. Moreover, it called, "This is a slap on the face of the people of Gujarat by Narendra Modi".

Charanjit Channi to lead Punjab

Amid the internal tussle in Punjab Congress, Captain Amarinder Singh resigned as Chief Minister of Punjab on Saturday. In a call to party president Sonia Gandhi, he said, "I cannot run a government like this. It's better that they give the Chief Ministership to someone they trust."

On Sunday, Congress state in-charge Harish Rawat said that Charanjit Singh Channi has been elected as the Congress Legislature Party leader. The CM-designate will take oath on Monday at 11 am.

While Channi has been elected as Chief Minister, Rawat said that the party will fight upcoming assembly polls under the leadership of Navjot Singh Sidhu.

"It (Congress face for upcoming state assembly polls) will be decided by the Congress president, but given the circumstances, elections will be fought with the Chief Minister's cabinet under Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee, whose chief is Navjot Singh Sidhu, who is very popular," he said.

He further said that the names of two deputy Chief Ministers are yet to be finalised. "Our mutual feeling is that there should be two deputy CMs. Soon we will take a call on it along with names for the Council of Ministers. Some names have been discussed but it's the CM's prerogative who will discuss it with party high command and takes a call," the former Uttarakhand chief minister said.