TMC And BJP Clash In West Bengal's North 24 Parganas, Man Hospitalised

General News

Clashes between TMC and BJP were reported in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

Clashes between TMC and BJP were reported in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district. BJP MP Arjun Singh spoke about how the TMC workers follow no law and order and how there is no law and order in the state in general. He alleged that in the state of being drunk TMC workers threw bricks at his car and also threw a bomb in his car. He also spoke about how a drunk TMC worker fell during this commotion and needed to be taken to the hospital. 

TMC workers, on the other hand, alleged that Arjun Singh abused TMC workers and threatened and hit the TMC worker with a gun post which clashes broke out and the man fractured his leg.

