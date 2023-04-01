TMC-BJP Female Workers Get Into Fist Fight Over Malda Rape Case | Watch

A scuffle broke out between the TMC and BJP workers in the Malda district of West Bengal. The female members of both parties indulged in a fist fight over the probe into the Malda rape case. One of the female workers of the political party was seen holding slippers and attacking each other.

Earlier on Friday, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chairperson, Priyank Kanoongo, was allegedly manhandled and beaten up by Biswak Mukherjee, an officer in West Bengal police, at Tiljala police station in Kolkata.

The NCPCR chief visited Kolkata to probe the murder of a girl and the rape of another minor in Malda.

"West Bengal police officer Biswak Mukherjee snatched and beat me up at Tiljila police station. The policemen were secretly recording the @NCPCR_ investigation proceedings. They beat me up for protesting," Kanoongo tweeted.

पश्चिम बंगाल के तिलजिला थाने में बंगाल पुलिस के अफ़सर बिस्वाक मुखर्जी ने मेरे साथ छीना छपटी व मार पीट की है।

पुलिस के लोग @NCPCR_ की जाँच कार्यवाही की चोरी छिपे रिकॉर्डिंग कर रहे थे।

विरोध करने पर मेरे साथ मार पीट की है। — प्रियंक कानूनगो Priyank Kanoongo (@KanoongoPriyank) March 31, 2023

The NCPCR was investigating a seven-year-old girl's murder. The girl went missing earlier in March. Eventually, her body was found in a sack in a flat in Tiljala. A 32-year-old man named Alok Kumar, was detained by the police in relation to the incident.