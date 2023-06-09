TMC Calls ED Summon To Abhishek Banerjee ‘torture’ After He Refuses To Comply Citing Polls

After Trinamool Congress (TMC) National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee refused to comply with an Enforcement Directorate (ED) summon, the party termed the central agency’s action on Mamata Banerjee’s nephew as “torture and imposition”. TMC’s allegations against ED came a day after the agency summoned Abhishek Banerjee, who is also the nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Thursday (June 8, 2023) in connection with the alleged teacher recruitment scam in West Bengal.

“ED summoned Abhishek Banerjee in connection with its probe in the scam case on June 13. He earlier went to appear before the agency and was questioned for 9.5 hours. If he has been summoned again, then it's imposition and torture,” TMC leader Saugata Roy told PTI.

TMC’s reaction came after the ED summoned Banerjee for questioning in the teachers' recruitment scam case for the first time and also asked him to appear before the central probe agency at 11.30 am on June 13 at the CGO complex in Kolkata. Notably, Abhishek Banerjee, who is considered to be number two in the TMC after Mamata, was also summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the same case and was questioned for over nine hours.

Banerjee refuses to comply with ED order

Soon after ED issued a summon to Banerjee, he stated that he won’t comply with the order and claimed that in his last appearance before the agency, he had requested the officials not to summon him for the next few days as Bengal panchayat polls were due to take place on July 8.

Stating the reason behind the non-compliance of ED’s summons, Banerjee said that he was ready to send any document that the agency asked for but he was too busy at the moment to be questioned for hours at their office as panchayat elections had been announced. He further said that he had no time to spare for the questioning this month, but ED could summon him after the polls.

“If they (ED) want any documents from me, I can send them. But I want to clearly say that for the next month, I have no time to spare for 10-12 hours of questioning. Our program ends on June 16 and the panchayat elections have been announced, which will conclude on July 8,” TMC General Secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee said while addressing a public meeting.

“They will question me for several hours and the net result would be zero. After the polls get over, they can summon me and I will appear before them,” he added.