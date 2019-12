West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has voiced her opinion against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) on several occasions.

However, a video from a session in Lok Sabha, 2005 indicates a strong contradiction in her claims. The former Kolkata Dakshin MP Banerjee is seen questioning the then-Deputy Speaker and SAD leader Charanjit Singh Atwal on UPA government 'ignoring the issue of Bangladeshi infiltration'.