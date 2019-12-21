Anti-CAA Protests: TMC Delegation To Visit Lucknow To Meet Bereaved Families

An All India Trinamool Congress's party delegation will visit Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday to meet the grieving families of those who were killed in police firing. This four-member delegation will be headed by Dinesh Trivedi. Other TMC members visiting Lucknow include MPs, Pratima Mondal, Md Nadimul Haque, and Abir Biswas.

A statement released by TMC before visiting Lucknow

The statement issued by TMC read, "Our delegation is going to Uttar Pradesh (Lucknow) on a humanitarian mission to be with the grieving families of those killed and also meet those injured in the incidents."

Protests in Uttar Pradesh

Several people died in police firing in various parts of Uttar Pradesh on December 20, during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The latest reports from Uttar Pradesh, suggest that the death toll in Uttar Pradesh on Friday's violence over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act has risen to 11. As per sources, the deaths that have occurred in Uttar Pradesh include two deaths in Bijnor and Sambhal and one each in Firozabad, Meerut, Kanpur, and Varanasi. In a bid to control the ongoing violence in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on December 19 said that strict action would be taken against those who indulge in violence and damage the properties. He said that the State government will seize the property of those indulging in the violence.

Additionally, during rampant protests, Lucknow Police used tear gas and batons on the anti-CAA protestors when vehicles parked outside a police post were set ablaze and stone-pelting occurred, according to the source. About 20 people were taken into custody, said the police officials. Clashes have also been reported from Hussainabad, Daliganj, and Teele Wali Masjid and the Chhota Imambara. A state transport bus too was set ablaze in Sambhal while a media OB van was set ablaze in Hazratganj. UP has also been witnessing internet shutdown in various regions.

CM Adityanath targets SP and Congress over anti-CAA protests

The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh said, “The statements of Congress leaders and the acts of SP leaders are very unfortunate. They are constantly creating confusion. Those anti-social and anti-national elements do not want peace and prosperity in the country; thus, they are spreading violence by misleading people.”

कांग्रेस नेताओं के बयान व सपा नेताओं के कृत्य अत्यन्त दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण हैं।राजनीतिक रोटी सेंकने के लिए वे लगातार भ्रम पैदा कर रहे हैं। जो समाज विरोधी और राष्ट्रद्रोही तत्व देश में शांति और समृद्धि नहीं चाहते, वे ही लोगों को गुमराह कर हिंसा फैला रहे हैं : CM श्री @myogiadityanath जी — Yogi Adityanath Office (@myogioffice) December 21, 2019

