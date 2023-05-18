TMC Delegation Visits Explosion Site In Bengal, Faces Massive Protest From Locals

A Trinamool Congress delegation visited the explosion site at Egra of East Midnapore district in West Bengal on Wednesday reached, where 9 people died after a powerful blast occurred at an alleged illegal firecracker factory on May 16. However, the TMC delegation could barely meet the family, as they faced a massive protest by miffed locals. The delegation, including TMC parliamentarian Dola Sen, tried to meet the victims and their family members, but they couldn’t, as they were forced to leave the spot, as locals started protesting and chanting slogans against them.

According to the reports, people in Khadikul village of Egra in East Midnapore district started to protest and raised slogans as soon as the TMC delegation reached the area. The protestorssurrounded the TMC leaders and forced them to leave the spot.

Massive faceoff between BJP, TMC after the incident

Earlier, in the day, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delegation visited the site and met the families of the victims. During the visit, the BJP made several allegations against the ruling Mamata Banerjee government, and demanded an NIA investigation into the incident. This has sparked a major political faceoff between the two parties in the state.

Meanwhile, after visiting the spot, Trinamool Congress MP Dola Sen said, "We met the members of the affected families. We assured them that the families will be looked after." She even added that the matter is sensitive and no politics should be done.

#WATCH | West Bengal | People in Khadikul village of Egra in Purba Medinipur district protest and raise slogans as a TMC delegation visits the area.



An explosion occurred at an illegal firecracker factory here yesterday. Nine people died in the incident. pic.twitter.com/YtcyJgluDx — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2023

Responding to the BJP’s demand for the National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe, the TMC MP said that the CM had said yesterday itself that she has no objection to an NIA investigation and that the BJP is constantly raising questions, in order to make it more significant.

An explosion had occurred at an illegal firecracker factory located in Erga of East Midnapore district on Tuesday claiming the lives of nine people so far. The locals are claiming that the accused behind the incident had connections with the TMC leaders and was making and supplying crude bombs across the state.

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari (Leader of Opposition, West Bengal) visited the site along with the party's delegation and met the victims. Later, talking to journalists, he made several allegations against the TMC and demanded resignation from Mamata Banerjee, saying, “Bombs were manufactured in this illegal factory. Panchayat elections are near. TMC and the factory owner are colluding. One Bhanu Bagh is a local TMC leader, and was Panchayat Member from the year 2013 to 2018 has received protection from Mamata Banerjee.”

“CM should resign from her position. I have filed a petition for an NIA investigation into this matter. Police and state government are responsible for this incident. We demand that the state government gives Rs 10 lakh to each, who are affected in the Egra firecracker factory explosion,” the Bengal LoP reiterated.