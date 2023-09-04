TMC Distances Itself From Udhayanidhi's Remark, 'I Respect Sanatan Dharma,' Says Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on Monday urged Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) minister Udhayanidhi Stalin from Tamil Nadu to respect every religion and not hurt the sentiments of those following Sanatan Dharma. Mamata was responding to the DMK leader’s Sanatan Dharma remark.

"I have high regards and respect for the people of Tamil Nadu and south India. But my humble request is to respect all, as every religion has separate sentiments. India is a secular and democratic country. India is about unity in diversity," Mamata said.

Mamata, whose party is a part of the opposition I.N.D.I.A alliance, further said, “Every religion has separate sentiments. India is about ‘Unity in Diversity’, which is our origin.”

Udhayanidhi, a junior, may not know about it: Mamata

Stating that DMK leader Udhayanidhi is a “junior”, the West Bengal CM went on to add, “He may not know about it. From my side, I am not clear about why and on which grounds he has made his comments. I feel that each and every religion should be equally respected.”

“I respect Sanatan Dharma and we derive our learnings from the Vedas," she added.

We should not be involved in any matter that might hurt a section of the people: Mamata

Claiming that the TMC government gives pensions to Hindu priests, Mamata said, "We have so many temples across the country. We visit temples, mosques and churches. We should not be involved in any matter that might hurt a section of the people.”

Udhayanidhi Stalin, the son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, on Saturday compared the Sanatan Dharma with 'dengue' and 'malaria' and said that it should be eradicated. While his remarks drew widespread criticism from BJP leaders, Udhayanidhi remained defiant and stuck to his words, stating that Sanatan Dharma promotes 'castism' and 'inequality' and that it should be removed.