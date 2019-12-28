TMC Gives ₹ 5 Lakh Compensation To Kin Of Persons Killed In Mangaluru Anti-CAA Protest

Senior Trinamool Congress leader Dinesh Trivedi along with his delegation visited the kin of one of the persons who lost his life during Anti-CAA demonstration in Karnataka's Mangaluru and handed over a compensation of Rs 5 Lakh to the person's family. TMC chief Mamata Banerjee had earlier declared that a delegation of her party would visit the families of the victims and render a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each.

Mamata Banerjee remarked, "Karnataka Chief Minister announced compensation for the deceased; now he has taken it back. Now he said that they were criminals. My party is not so rich, but our delegation will visit the families of the deceased. We will not be able to give much but some amount as per our limit.”

Mangaluru: Trinamool Congress delegation led by senior leader Dinesh Trivedi hands over Rs 5 lakh compensation to kin of one of the two people who died during protests against #CitizenshipAmendmentAct on December 19. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/pixGH8z2Cy — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2019

Two people died during protests

Two persons received bullet injuries in police firing and they later succumbed to a hospital, police confirmed. The deceased were identified as Jaleel Kudroli (49) and Nausheen (23). Police said earlier that the two persons were seriously injured during the protest and undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit of a hospital here. Days after two protestors were killed in police firing in the coastal city of Mangaluru, Karnataka Chief Minister announced a CID probe into the violence that took place last Thursday. The curfew that had been imposed has been lifted ahead of Christmas but section 144 continues to be imposed. Even as there is a fragile peace in the highly volatile coastal city, normalcy is slowly returning to public life.

Mangaluru protests

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on December 20 alleged that the violent protests was a 'pre-planned attack' and involved people from the neighbouring state of Kerala as well. The curfew imposed in the city was relaxed on Sunday for 12 hours. Two persons were killed in police firing on Thursday as protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act turned violent. Scores of people including historian Ramachandra Guha were detained in Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka, police said. Moreover, according to police sources said protesters tried to lay siege to the Mangalore North police station and tried to attack police personnel, following which force was used to disperse them.

(With inputs from ANI)