TMC Hits Out At Centre Over Jammu Twin Blasts, Says BJP Releasing 'half Truths'

Trinamool Congress on Sunday took a swipe at Union Home Minister Amit Shah in connection with the twin blasts that rocked Jammu's Narwal area on Saturday, January 21. Taking to Twitter, Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress alleged the Bharatiya Janata Party is releasing half-truths. On Saturday, mysterious twin explosions were reported from Jammu and Kashmir’s Narwal area in a 10-minute interval injuring at least six people

Taking to Twitter, All India Trinamool Congress said, "Home Minister Amit Shah, in a recent Intelligence Bureau conference said that the situation in the state is back to normal. The BJP continues to pick and choose stories that water down the complex reality. Half-truths are more dangerous than lies!"

BJP hits back

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, West Bengal BJP leader Priyanka Tibrewal said, "TMC is left with no other job and who is speaking about terrorism? TMC is a party which promotes militancy. TMC is a party which gives shelter to terrorists because from all over India if there is any kind of terrorists who are caught, they are caught in West Bengal. That is the status of TMC at the moment and whatever the central is doing, people have seen. Whether it is an abrogation of Article 370 or the situation in Jammu and Kashmir now. People who have no feeling of nationalism should not speak. TMC is one of them."

Priyanka Tibrewal further said this is the same party which questioned the forces when India gave a reply to Pakistan after the Pulwama attack. She said, "It was the same TMC who was questioning our military, our Air Force and they said that nothing as such has happened. so they had pointed their fingers at our Army. What more can you expect from the anti-national party?"

Meanwhile, former Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Dr Nirmal Singh said, "This is TMC's role in Bengal, BJP workers whosoever speaks against Mamata Banerjee and TMC, they are being killed, they are being victimised through politics and through gundagardi (hooliganism). Opposition must cooperate. Even Congress is questioning the BJP and Home Minister but they are not cooperating, they are not condemning Pakistan and jihadi terrorists, they will only question PM Modi and Amit Shah."