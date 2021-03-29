TMC-ISF Clash In Basirhat In Another Case Of Political Violence In Poll-bound West Bengal

Two days after West Bengal witnessed its first phase of polling, the first incident of violence has been reported in the Basirhat district on Monday. At least 14 people-- including a woman and child were injured over a clash between Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Indian Secular Front (ISF). Both the parties have blamed each other for the attack.

ISF alleged that last (Sunday) night a group of TMC workers suddenly attacked them. However, TMC refused the allegations and claimed that 4 TMC workers were beaten up by ISF worker. Both the parties have lodged a complaint before Basirhat Police District. The people injured are now admitted to the hospital.

Suvendu Adhikari's Brother's Car Totaled

On March 27, while the first phase of voting was underway, BJP's Suvendu Adhikari's brother Soumendu Adhikari's car was attacked in Dakshin Kanthi. The car was completely vandalized and the driver of the vehicle was mercilessly beaten. However, BJP leader Soumendu was not present in the car at the time of the attack, for which the party blamed the TMC.

BJP leader Soumendu Adhikari accused TMC block president Ram Govind Das and his wife of poll rigging in the booths and as his arrival created a problem, they attacked the car and the driver was thrashed, he said.

CM Mamata Banerjee holds 'padyatra'

Meanwhile, On Monday, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee holds an 8-kilometre 'padyatra from Khudiram More to Thakur Chawk in Nandigram followed by a public meeting in Jansabha Boyal II. Another roadshow will take at 2 pm then at 3:30 pm in the Amdabad High School Ground. Mamata Banerjee is contesting from the Nandigram constituency against BJP's Suvendu Adhikari.

West Bengal polls 2021

On Saturday, Bengal witnessed the first phase of polling for 30 seats out of 294 assembly seats amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Over 73 lakh voters exercised their right to vote, the voting percentage in 30 assembly seats that went to the polls during the first phase of West Bengal elections was 84.13, according to an updated report of the Election Commission. Bengal will undergo eight-phase assembly elections and votes will be counted on May 2.

1st phase- 30 constituencies. Date of polling- March 27

2nd phase- 30 constituencies. Date of polling- April 1

3rd phase- 31 constituencies. Date of polling- April 6

4th phase- 44 constituencies. Date of polling- April 10

5th phase- 45 constituencies. Date of polling- April 17

6th phase- 43 constituencies. Date of polling- April 22

7th phase- 36 constituencies. Date of polling- April 26

8th phase- 35 constituencies. Date of polling- April 29

