Last Updated:

TMC-ISF Clash In Basirhat In Another Case Of Political Violence In Poll-bound West Bengal

As many as 14 people including a woman and a child were reportedly injured in a TMC-ISF clash in the poll-bound state of West Bengal in Basirhat.

Written By
Astha Singh

Two days after West Bengal witnessed its first phase of polling, the first incident of violence has been reported in the Basirhat district on Monday. At least 14 people-- including a woman and child were injured over a clash between Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Indian Secular Front (ISF). Both the parties have blamed each other for the attack.

READ | West Bengal records 84.13pc polling in first phase of assembly elections

ISF alleged that last (Sunday) night a group of TMC workers suddenly attacked them. However, TMC refused the allegations and claimed that 4 TMC workers were beaten up by ISF worker. Both the parties have lodged a complaint before Basirhat Police District. The people injured are now admitted to the hospital.

READ | TMC leader Derek O'Brien takes dig at Amit Shah's victory claim in West Bengal

Suvendu Adhikari's Brother's Car Totaled 

On March 27, while the first phase of voting was underway, BJP's Suvendu Adhikari's brother Soumendu Adhikari's car was attacked in Dakshin Kanthi. The car was completely vandalized and the driver of the vehicle was mercilessly beaten. However, BJP leader Soumendu was not present in the car at the time of the attack, for which the party blamed the TMC. 

READ | TMC hits back at Amit Shah's West Bengal winning claim, says 'BJP's efforts will fail'

BJP leader Soumendu Adhikari accused TMC block president Ram Govind Das and his wife of poll rigging in the booths and as his arrival created a problem, they attacked the car and the driver was thrashed, he said.

READ | Mamata asks Amit Shah 'Did you enter the EVM?' after he predicts 'BJP will win 26 seats'

CM Mamata Banerjee holds 'padyatra'

Meanwhile, On Monday, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee holds an 8-kilometre 'padyatra from Khudiram More to Thakur Chawk in Nandigram followed by a public meeting in Jansabha Boyal II. Another roadshow will take at 2 pm then at 3:30 pm in the Amdabad High School Ground. Mamata Banerjee is contesting from the Nandigram constituency against BJP's Suvendu Adhikari.

West Bengal polls 2021

On Saturday, Bengal witnessed the first phase of polling for 30 seats out of 294 assembly seats amid the COVID-19 pandemic.  Over 73 lakh voters exercised their right to vote, the voting percentage in 30 assembly seats that went to the polls during the first phase of West Bengal elections was 84.13, according to an updated report of the Election Commission. Bengal will undergo eight-phase assembly elections and votes will be counted on May 2.

  • 1st phase- 30 constituencies. Date of polling- March 27
  • 2nd phase- 30 constituencies. Date of polling- April 1
  • 3rd phase- 31 constituencies. Date of polling- April 6
  • 4th phase- 44 constituencies. Date of polling- April 10
  • 5th phase- 45 constituencies. Date of polling- April 17
  • 6th phase- 43 constituencies. Date of polling- April 22
  • 7th phase- 36 constituencies. Date of polling- April 26
  • 8th phase- 35 constituencies. Date of polling- April 29

(Image Credits: PTI)

 

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND