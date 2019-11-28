Oppn Parties Give Adjournment Notice Over Pragya Thakur's 'Godse-Deshbhakt' Comments

On Thursday, at least three opposition parties gave an adjournment notice in Lok Sabha following BJP MP Pragya Thakur's controversial comments calling Mahatama Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse a 'deshbhakt' (patriot). Sadhvi Pragya Thakur make this comment during the parliament discussion on Special Protection Group Amendment Bill (SPG) on Wednesday where DMK member A Raja cited a statement of Godse on why he killed Mahatma Gandhi Thakur interrupted and said, "You cannot give an example of a deshbhakt." This led to a huge outcry against the BJP MP in the Lok Sabha after which, the Speaker said only A Raja's statement will be taken on record.

Apart from the Congress, Trinamool Congress, and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) have also given the adjournment notice. Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh has also given a notice for suspension of business under rule 267 in Rajya Sabha over Thakur's comment

Adjournment motion by various parties

On Thursday, the Congress party gave an adjournment motion over BJP MP Pragya Thakur's comments. Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi expressed shock over BJP leader Pragya Thakur's comments and said, "Our party has said everything that needs to be said on the issue. Her comments are shocking."

As a nation we must ask ourselves, is BJP normalising extremism through people like Pragya Thakur in order for their more sinister plans to be passed without notice? #ModiExpelPragya pic.twitter.com/mzPM5nHs1v — Congress (@INCIndia) November 28, 2019

AIMM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi also gave a notice to LS speaker Om Birla saying, "In this day and age, when media is 24 hours the whole country listens to what she has said. I have given notice in Lok Sabha, let us see what the speaker decides. They are enemies of Gandhi and admirer of Godse. This is not the first time she is saying and giving remarks on Godse," he said. Now parties like the TMC, AAP, and the IUML have also joined in and given adjournment notices.

BJP takes action on Sadhvi Pragya

Taking swift action against BJP's Bhopal MP Sadhvi Pragya, the Centre has removed her from the consultative 21-member Defence committee. Moreover, she has also been banned from attending BJP's parliamentary meetings during the Winter session. Condemning her remarks on Godse, BJP working president J P Nadda stated that Thakur should understand the BJP's ideology. "Her statement yesterday in the parliament is condemnable. BJP never supports such a statement or ideology," he told ANI.

(With Agency Inputs)