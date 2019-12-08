TMC Leader Shot Dead By Two Miscreants In Bengal's Bardhaman

A Trinamool Congress leader was shot dead in West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman district when he was returning home from a nearby party office, police said on Saturday. Insan Mallik, who was treasurer of Kalna No 1 Panchayat Samity, was shot from behind while he was riding his two-wheeler to home in Rajkhara village around 8.30 pm on Friday, they said. Mallik was shot below his waist, police said, adding that he was then rushed to the Kalna hospital, from where he was referred to a hospital in Kolkata. He died on the way to Kolkata, about 100 km away.