The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

TMC Leader Shot Dead By Two Miscreants In Bengal's Bardhaman

General News

A Trinamool Congress leader was shot dead in West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman district when he was returning home from a nearby party office, police said.

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

A Trinamool Congress leader was shot dead in West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman district when he was returning home from a nearby party office, police said on Saturday. Insan Mallik, who was treasurer of Kalna No 1 Panchayat Samity, was shot from behind while he was riding his two-wheeler to home in Rajkhara village around 8.30 pm on Friday, they said. Mallik was shot below his waist, police said, adding that he was then rushed to the Kalna hospital, from where he was referred to a hospital in Kolkata. He died on the way to Kolkata, about 100 km away.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
'WINNING MAKES ME HAPPY': ANAND
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG