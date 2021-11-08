TMC Leader Writes To PM Modi Urging Him To Extend PMGKAY For 6 More Months

All India Trinamool Congress leader and Member of Parliament from Dum Dum constituency, Sougata Roy has penned a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to extend the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PM-GKAY) for the next six months.

In his letter, the TMC leader wrote that the distribution of free food grains and ration under PMGKAY is going to be over on November 30 but the threat of the COVID pandemic remains all over the country, and in some states is on the surge again. He rued that people have lost their jobs.

"I have written a letter to Prime Minister requesting that he scheme should be given an extension for at least another 6 months because the pandemic is not over yet. Many people still do not have employment, they should keep the scheme going for another six months, otherwise, people will suffer," he said.

Roy's letter to the Prime Minister comes a day after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday, requested him to extend the Centre's quota of free ration supply until May 2022.

No proposal to extend PMGKAY: Centre

Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey had earlier on Friday, November 05 discoursing at a presser said that the Centre has no proposal to extend the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY), in view of the revival in the economy.

"Since the economy is in the revival mode, as of now there is no proposal to extend Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana," he had said.

No violence in state after Mamata Banerjee sworn in as CM: Sougata Roy

On the other hand, refuting cases of violence post-elections in West Bengal, the TMC senior Sougata Roy said no such disorder took place in the state after Mamata Banerjee was sworn in again as the Chief Minister.

"I reject the BJP's claim on violence in West Bengal. After the elections in Bengal, the results came on May 2 and Mamata Banerjee took oath on the May 5, some incidents might have happened in these three days but no violence took place after Mamata Banerjee took the oath. The situation was handled," he added.

Earlier the day, President of the BJP JP Nadda addressing at the party's National Executive meeting in Delhi had assured people in West Bengal that the party along with them will chart a new story in the state. He assured people of rendering constant support.

PM-GKAY

The scheme, PM-GKAY is a food security welfare scheme announced by the Centre in March 2020, during the COVID pandemic in India. The program is operated by the Department of Food and Public Distribution under the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution. The scheme aims to feed the poorest citizens of India by providing grains through the Public Distributing System, to all the priority households. It provides 5 kg of rice or wheat (according to regional dietary preferences) per person and 1kg of dal to each family holding a ration card. The scale of this welfare scheme makes it the largest food security program in the world.

