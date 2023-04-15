TMC Leaders On The Radar Of CBI; Houses Raided

CBI sleuths Saturday raided the houses of TMC lawmakers Jibankrishna Saha and Bibhas Adhikari in Murshidabad and Birbhum districts of West Bengal respectively in connection with the school job recruitment scandal.

A CBI official said a team accompanied by CRPF personnel raided Saha's residence at Burwan in Murshidabad district and seized a bag full of documents suspected to be linked to the scam.

The bag was found from a jungle near Saha's house, the official said.

The central investigative agency also raided Adhikari's locked flat at Amherst Street in the city and the residence at Nalhati in Birbhum. The search lasted for more than four hours and papers and documents were confiscated from there too, he said.

Adhikari was present at his house at Nalhati town during the raid and were interrogated by the investigators.

Another CBI team also raided an ashram at Nalhati with which Adhikari is associated, the CBI official said.

The scam in the recruitment in state-run and aided schools and is being probed by the central probe agencies on the instructions of the Calcutta High Court.

A former Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee and his aides are currently in custody and are being probed in the jobs-for-bribes scam and are in custody. The scandal has rocked the state.