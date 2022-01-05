TMC MP And Bengali Actor Mimi Chakraborty Tests Positive For COVID-19

TMC MP and Bengali actor Mimi Chakraborty has tested positive for COVID-19. Chakraborty shared the news on Wednesday taking to her official Twitter handle. She said she contracted the virus despite any public interactions and is currently under home isolation.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the actor-turned-politician wrote, "I have tested positive for Covid. however, I have not gone out of my house or had any public interactions in the past few days. It has got me pretty bad guys. I am consulting my doctor and have kept myself in home isolation. I would request everyone to take proper precautions and always wear a mask to avoid any risk. Please be safe and mask up."

Several Bengali actors including Raj Chakraborty, his wife Subhasree Ganguly and Parambrata Chatterjee have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Earlier today, Mimi had taken to her social media handle to wish Mamata Banerjee a Happy Birthday.

Mimi Chakraborty has featured in films like Bojhena Shey Bojhena, Golpo Holeo Shotti and Posto. In 2019, the 32-year-old entered politics and contested from the Jadavpur Lok Sabha Constituency in the general elections for the Trinamool Congress party. She is a Member of Parliament in the 17th Lok Sabha from the Jadavpur constituency. Chakraborty, along with her fellow Bengali actor and politician, Nusrat Jahan, had shot for a film titled SOS Kolkata in 2020.

Image: Instagram/@mimichakraborty