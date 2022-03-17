TMC MP Claims Indian Soil 'not Capable' To Run Bullet Trains; Railway Minister Hits Back

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Nusrat Jahan made an odd claim in the Lok Sabha recently alleging that Indian soil was not fit to run bullet trains. Addressing the Assembly, the MP from West Bengal’s Basirhat constituency called the bullet train project in India 'a bluff' and alleged that, unlike Japan, the country's soil did not have the capabilities to run these trains.

"Is bullet train that we see in Japan possible to run in our country? Because our soil is not fit to run these trains," Nusrat Jahan said in Parliament. Taking to Twitter, she backed her claim saying that it was grounded in 'science', and should not be taken as a speech of a street corner meeting.

Dreams of Running Bullet Trains like Japan in India is a bluff to the Nation. Indian soil is not capable to set up such railway tracks on the

Ground. It is the Science / not to be taken as one speech of a street corner meeting. https://t.co/tGj5ZNclx2 — Nusrat J Ruhii (@nusratchirps) March 17, 2022

Railway Minister tears through argument

Responding to the odd claim, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw hit out at the TMC MP, calling her doubts over India's bullet train project 'shameful'. The Railway Minister slammed the MP saying those who speak of “Maa-Maati-Manush” (Mother, Motherland, and People) - TMC's popular slogan - were the same ones who had no faith in their mother and motherland.

"Yesterday, a member said that our Indian soil does not have the capability to run a bullet train. How shameful is this? It is shameful. People who harp on 'Maa-Maati-Manush', are those who have no faith in Ma, or Maati. What kind of people are they? Who has said that Indian soil is not fit to run bullet trains?" asked Ashwini Vaishnaw.

He added, "We should have full faith in our engineers and our capabilities, this is no way to be. How long will we be reliant on foreigners, and say we have no capabilities? We have to have the same belief in our engineers and on our capabilities."

The Railway Minister further detailed the project before the House and said that the work is being done at the speed of 8 km per month, along with the construction of pillars and bridges on all major rivers. The Minister also shared that the Centre is planning to take this project at a speed of 10 km per month in the coming days.