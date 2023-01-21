TMC MP Derek O'Brien Claims Twitter Deleted His Post On BBC Documentary Critical Of PM Modi

Quick links:
Image: ANI/Unsplash
TMC MP Derek O'Brien has alleged that a tweet by him on a BBC documentary which he claimed "exposed" Prime Minister Narendra Modi's stand on minorities has been deleted by Twitter.
Posting a mail from the microblogging site which said his tweet was deleted at the request of the Indian government claiming it violated laws in India, O'Brien termed it as "censorship ".
"CENSORSHIP. Twitter India HAS TAKEN DOWN MY TWEET of the #BBCDocumentary, it received lakhs of views. The 1-hour BBC documentary exposes how PM Narendra Modi HATES MINORITIES," the TMC leader alleged.
CENSORSHIP@Twitter @TwitterIndia HAS TAKEN DOWN MY TWEET of the #BBCDocumentary, it received lakhs of views— Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও'ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) January 21, 2023
The 1 hr @BBC docu exposes how PM @narendramodi HATES MINORITIES
Here’s👇the mail I recieved. Also see flimsy reason given. Oppn will continue to fight the good fight pic.twitter.com/8lfR0XPViJ
He also posted the mail he received from Twitter.
"Also see flimsy reason given. Opposition will continue to fight the good fight," the Rajya Sabha MP said in a tweet.
