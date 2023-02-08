TMC MP Mahua Moitra Abuses Openly In Parliament, Now Remains Defiant; 'An Apple Should...'

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra stoked a controversy on Tuesday when she used an abusive and unparliamentary word during the 'Motion of Thanks' on the president's address. According to her latest statement, she has chosen to remain defiant.

The controversial TMC MP made her remarks after she finished her address and when Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP K Ram Mohan Naidu was delivering his speech in the Lok Sabha. She also launched a streak of attacks on the government over the Adani row and highlighted that the businessman had duped the country.

After the ruling party members interjected to object to her unparliamentary word, she said, "An apple should be called an apple. I was heckled by the MPs of the BJP and that's why I used those words." This comes after a major backlash by the BJP MPs over her abusive remarks on the parliament's floor.

After she used the abusive words, the chairperson of the parliament mentioned that none of her words would go on record as the House will not tolerate any harsh words used by its members. He said, "When it has been used, as we all know, I will request the Leader of the concerned Party and the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs to consult and take an appropriate decision.”

BJP Replies To Mahua's Abusive Remarks

The BJP MP Hema Malini, commenting on the abusive word used by TMC MP Mahua Moitra, said, "They should control their tongue. They should not get over-excited and emotional. Each and every member of Parliament is a respectable person."

BJP leader Prahlad Joshi said, “As directed, I will speak to the Leader of the Trinamool Congress Party. But the word — which was made known to me — was very unfortunate. Courtesy demands that she should apologise. If she does not apologise, then I will leave it to them because ultimately, it shows their culture."