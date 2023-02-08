TMC MP Mahua Moitra Confronted After Her Abusive Rant In Parliament; Refuses To Budge

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra remained defiant about her abusive rant, during the 'Motion of Thanks' on the president's address on Tuesday, February 7, against a fellow parliamentarian and said that she will call an 'Apple an Apple, and not an Orange.'

The TMC MP said, "If you saw my speech, and my heckling due to the honourable representative of Delhi who was it doing all the time. I was not even allowed to speak. He heckled me continuously and I asked for protection from the chairperson five times, but they didn't give me protection. Also whatever I said wasn't on record, so all I can say is I will call an Apple an Apple, and not an Orange."

She further stated that she didn't know how else she was supposed to speak and she was also surprised that the BJP party was teaching her parliamentary etiquette.

'Happy that Oppn parties standing together on Adani row'

Speaking about the Adani issue, she said that the Centre did not allow Opposition parties to speak. They got the opportunity to speak against the issue for the first time and show the citizens of India what this issue was all about. She stated that she was delighted that the Opposition parties are standing together and speaking against it.

BJP slams TMC MP Mahua Moitra for abusive remarks

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla attacked the TMC MP and said that serial offender Mahua Moitra crossed the line by using abusive words in the Parliament.

Speaking about the Hindenburg report, she said that since 2019, she was raising all the points to SEBI, the Finance Ministry, and even on the floor of the House. She also considered it to be a good day since the people of India could see what the BJP was hiding all this while. In a determined manner, she said that even if she has to be taken to Privileges Committee, she'll welcome it and put her points across as well.

Poonawalla asked, "Earlier she abused a journalist with an offensive gesture, insulted Maa Kaali, and attacked Brahmins with “Chotiwala Rakshas” jibe. Will TMC still defend her? Or will it condemn and act on her?"

Poonawalla said, "TMC MP Mahua Moitra was heard using offensive, abusive and the most unparliamentary language inside the Parliament distorting the decorum of the House, violating and breaching Parliamentary privilege and violating the rules and norms of the decorum and decency inside the Parliament."

Also, BJP MP Hema Malini said, "She should control her tongue and not get over excited. Each and everyone in the Parliament is a respectable person, but she does not know how to deal. We don't have to teach her."