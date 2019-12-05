TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay Raises Onion Price Rise Issue In Parliament

TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay on Thursday said the Centre should ask states to ensure that there was no hoarding of onions. Raising the issue during the Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha, Bandyopadhyay said the price of onion had reached an extreme height and it was a serious issue.

The Trinamool Congress leader said hoarding was the cause of price rise of onion and added that enforcement department should check on hoarding of onions. He was also of the view that price monitoring division should be more active. Bandyopadhyay termed it a failure of the government, saying rising prices had gone out of limit and "we all condemn it".

"The prices of onions have gone out of limit. It is the failure of the Government of India and we all condemn it."



Govt on onion price hike

Prices of onion in many places have crossed Rs 100 per kg because of less production. Nirmala Sitharaman had said in the Lok Sabha that the government had taken several steps to check rising prices of onion and also initiated steps to improve technology for better storage of the kitchen staple. Attributing shortage to low production, the minister had said there were severe "structural problems" related to onions.

The price of onion will come down by December end or by the first week of January, said Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister R P Swain. He said the onion is being procured from other states like Maharastra and Andhra Pradesh as the production of the vegetable bulb here is not adequate. The minister also claimed the government has opened 256 fair price shops to sell onion at affordable rates, the people from different parts of the state said the vegetable has not been available for the last two days.

In the Parliament on Wednesday, Nirmala Sitharaman said, "I don't eat much of onion and garlic. I come from such a family which doesn't have much to do with onion." Congress staged a protest outside the Parliament over the soaring onion prices across the country. The members of the Opposition also protested against what they said were insensitive remarks by the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Chidambaram, who walked out of jail on Wednesday night, joined other Congress MPs voicing their protest against the steep hike in onion prices and said he was happy to be back.

