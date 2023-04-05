TMC MP Says 'law & Order In Bengal Good', Blames BJP For Hooliganism In Name Of Lord Ram

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Dola Sen, maintaining the party's stance, blamed the BJP for the lawlessness and chaos in West Bengal. Speaking to Republic TV, she even said that the state of law and order "is very good" when compared to BJP-ruled states. When asked if the Mamata Banerjee-led government failed to act on time, Sen said, "My first submission will be that it is a mere provocation on behalf of BJP to affect the law and order in Bengal because they have been defeated over there."

Further accusing the BJP of trying to "win by hook and crook", she went on to invoke Lord Ram, saying he never instructed anyone "to take weapons".

The TMC MP also accused the BJP of dragging Lord Ram's name into politics. "He was a very honest and peace-loving king. Ram is beyond politics but unfortunately all over India, BJP is trying to bring Ram into the political arena," Sen said adding that Jai Shri Ram "is not a party slogan".

The situation in Bengal is very good: TMC MP

Refusing to comment on the advise of Calcutta High Court to the Mamata government of taking the help of central forces for peacekeeping, the TMC MP claimed that "West Bengal's situation is very good in terms of law and order compared to (the) double-engine BJP-led governments."

Vouching for "a very good and strict administrator" Mamata Banerjee, Sen said that the former managed the Maoist problem in just six months' time, something which the Centre could not do. Speaking on the violence that ensued in Shivpur and Rishra on and after Ram Navami day, the MP said that CM Banerjee "has already declared that no Ram Navami rally will be obstructed by the administration. Only she appealed to all that everyone has to obey and maintain the administrative guidelines."

She further went on to give credit to the CM for maintaining law and order in the state adding that, "two incidents in two days occurred but BJP tried to provoke and disturb the law and order in the whole of state."