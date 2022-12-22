'TMC Neta Unaware Of Culture': Assam CM Hits Out At Kirti Azad For Mocking PM Modi Attire

Following TMC leader Kirti Azad’s tweet mocking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s traditional attire, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday slammed the leader stating that his action could again alienate the people of the northeast from India. He further invited the TMC leader to the region so that he could understand the culture of the northeast before mocking it.

Speaking to Republic, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "Northeast is an important part of the country. I request people like Kirti Azad to not do things that will again alienate the people of the region from the country's mainland. These are unpatriotic things and are against the culture of India."

"I not only condemn Kirti Azad but would also like to invite him to the northeast to make him witness how the people of the region are living with brotherhood and why PM Modi is respecting the culture and people of the region. He needs to come and see how vibrant and colourful we are," he added.

Further requesting the TMC leader to not target the northeast, Sarma said, "If he wants to attack PM Modi for political reasons, he can do that. But for hitting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, please don't hit India. This is wrong. It is not about what he tweeted, it is about the mindset."

"For the first time, the people of the northeast were feeling comfortable that there is a Prime Minister, who is respecting their culture and is loving them. People like Kirti Azad should not spoil this moment and the sentiment of the people of the region because this is against the concept of India," he added.

'TMC must urgently clarify': Assam CM

Slamming TMC leader Kirti Azad for mocking Meghalaya and its tribal attire, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma asked party supremo Mamata Banerjee to immediately clarify her party's stance over its leader's remark. He further stated that the party's silence over the matter is equivalent to supporting Azad's statements.

"It is saddening to see how Kirti Azaad is disrespecting the culture of Meghalaya and mocking our tribal attire. TMC must urgently clarify if they endorse his views. Their silence will amount to tacit support and thus will not be forgiven by the people," Sarma tweeted.

'Male, nor female': Kirti Azad's tweet

TMC leader Kirti Azad on Wednesday shared an image comparing PM Modi's traditional tribal attire that the Prime Minister wore during the Meghalaya visit with a female model's dress and made an objectionable remark against the PM by calling him "priest of fashion."

"Neither male, nor female. Only a worshipper of fashion,” Azad said in his now-deleted tweet.