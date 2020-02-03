TMC To Move Amendments During Motion Of Thanks Of President's Address

Bearing in mind the ongoing unrest in the country with regards to the Citizenship Law, All India Trinamool Congress (AITMC) will be breaking its 22-year-old stand and will move amendments during the Motion of Thanks of President Ram Nath Kovind's address to Parliament on Tuesday.

"TMC will be moving amendments in both the Houses of Parliament. The party is of the view that it is a much-needed move. Given the present situation in the country, it is time to break 22 years old stand of the party," party sources said.

TMC MPs Derek O'Brien and Sukhendu Sekhar Ray have moved amendments on behalf of TMC in the Rajya Sabha concerning the silence of the President's address on the current situation. As per party sources, the amendments will be moved in the Lok Sabha as well.

READ | TMC Gives Suspension Of Business Notice In RS To Discuss Nationwide Anti-CAA, NRC Protests

TMC will table six amendments

To begin with the notice of the amendment, TMC will highlight the difficulties and distress caused to the people due to the passing of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), 2019 and the government's failure in relieving people's fear over nationwide NRC and NPR.

The party will table amendments, suggesting that "President Ram Nath Kovind's address fails to acknowledge the hardships of peaceful protesters including students, who were illegally detained, denied medical care, lathi-charged, fired at and subjected to other forms of torture."

Considering the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, the amendment will also raise issues such as the hate speeches and divisive statements made by Ministers and the Members of Parliament have not been condemned.

Notably, the TMC has extended its support to the Kejriwal government, as the Aam Admi Party (AAP) had supported the West Bengal government during 2019 General Elections.

READ | TMC's Derek O'Brien Campaigns For Raghav Chadha; Endorses AAP For Delhi Election

The amendments will also concern the current economic slowdown, the declining GDP growth rate, increasing inflation and the 45-year high rate of unemployment.

The amendments will also include suggestions over a drop in India's rank on the Global Press Freedom Index and the Economist Intelligence Unit's (EIU) Global Democracy Index and a low rank on the Global Hunger Index.

Lastly, the amendment will speak of the detention of political leaders including sitting Member of Parliament from Jammu and Kashmir and former Chief Ministers of the State, which was done after the Centre scrapped the Article 370.

However, moving amendments in the parliament have restrictions. The members cannot suggest matters which the Central government is not directly responsible for, and the President's name cannot be raised during the debate since it is the government is responsible for the contents of the address, and not the President.

READ | BJP Mocks TMC For Supporting AAP In Delhi Polls

READ | Govt Removes Incentives To 'save' In Nation With No Social Security: TMC On Budget

(With inputs from ANI)

(Photo: PTI)