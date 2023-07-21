TMC To Protest In Delhi On October 2 To Demand Release Of Bengal Funds: Abhishek Banerjee

Senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee on Friday said the party will launch a massive protest in Delhi on Gandhi Jayanti (October 2) against the BJP-led central government for blocking funds of Bengal under MGNREGA and other schemes.

The TMC national general secretary said the entire country was currently resonating with the slogan that BJP will be ousted and the newly formed opposition alliance - I.N.D.I.A - will form the next government in 2024.

"The Centre, because of vendetta politics, has stopped releasing funds to Bengal. As I had said earlier, we will launch a massive protest in Delhi against the BJP government for blocking funds of Bengal under MGNREGA. On October 2, we will organise a protest outside Krishi Bhavan," he said while addressing the Martyr's Day rally here.

The two-time TMC MP also asked party workers to gherao houses of every BJP leader in every block of the state on August 5 in protest against the Centre's stepmotherly approach.

"Instead of working for the development of the state, Bengal BJP leaders are conspiring with the Centre by asking them to stop the money for poor people of Bengal. On August 5, we will organise a gherao outside the homes of every BJP leader in the state. Don't hinder the entry and exit of any aged or sick person, but don't allow BJP leaders either to come outside or go inside," he said.

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee supported Abhishek's call to organise the agitation in New Delhi, saying the "protest outside the homes of BJP leaders should be organised at the block level and that too 100 metres away from the homes so that accusations cannot be levelled of stopping entry and exit into their own residence." The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act 2005 (MGNREGA) aims to enhance the livelihood security of households in rural areas by providing at least 100 days of guaranteed wage employment in a financial year.

In March, Mamata Banerjee had conducted a two-day sit-in demonstration against the Centre's alleged move of not releasing funds to the state under MGNREGA and other welfare schemes.

Speaking on the opposition alliance, Abhishek said the day is not far away when the BJP will be ousted from power.