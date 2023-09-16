TMC Writes Letter To Giriraj Singh Over Pending Funds, Seeks Appointment For Meeting

The Trinamool Congress (TMC), on Saturday, wrote a letter to Union Minister Giriraj Singh over the alleged non-payment of dues for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and other Central schemes. The party also requested an appointment to meet the Minister of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj on October 3.

"We look forward to meet you to discuss the critical issue of Bengal being continuously deprived of longstanding dues owed for the 100 days of work under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, dues owed to over 11.65 lakh beneficiaries under AWAS Yojana-Grameen and other issues," the letter stated.

To carry out the discussion, a delegation led by West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, TMC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee, MP Derek O'Brien along with MLAs and representatives of panchayats will visit New Delhi.

In the letter, the TMC leaders also underscored that the delegation which previously visited the Union Minister's office in New Delhi's Krishi Bhawan was allegedly denied an opportunity to meet him. According to the TMC, the dues owed to West Bengal under schemes such as MGNREGA, PMGSY, PMAY(G), and NSAP stand at approximately Rs 12,300 crore.

TMC intensifies fight against Centre over rural jobs scheme

The letter comes just a week after O'Brien wrote letters to the Delhi Police seeking permission to hold protests at three places in the national capital over the non-payment of dues for the schemes. Giriraj Singh's residence was one of the three locations apart from Jantar Mantar and Krishi Bhavan, for the demonstrations.

In April, the TMC delegation held talks with officials of the Rural Development Ministry after being unable to meet Singh. The delegation comprised of Lok Sabha MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Abhishek Banerjee, Mohua Moitra and Dola Sen. "We will not let 17 lakh families of Bengal be deprived by the BJP. We will continue to raise our voices until MGNREGS funds are released. Without an assurance, we will not leave. We're not here for tea and snacks," Banerjee said at the time while speaking to reporters.