TMC Writes To State Poll Body Over Guv's 'interference In Panchayat Election Process'

Ahead of the July 8 polls for West Bengal's three-tier Panchayati Raj, the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) has written to the State Election Commissioner (SEC) against Governor CV Ananda Bose, alleging him for interfering with the election process.

The ruling TMC led by CM Mamata Banerjee, in the letter, stated that the Governor was interfering with the election process by conducting meetings with the workers of the BJP using state facilities. It also alleged the Governor of interdicting the election process by making unwarranted statements and violating the Model Code of Conduct and Panchayat Election Act, 2003.

It said that Governor was questioning the sanctity of the State Election Commission and interfering in the election process by conducting independent inquiries from officials of the Block Development Office (BDO).

The Governor is conducting meetings with the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Government of India and the Central Security Agency to provide security arrangements for members of the BJP without consulting with the State or the SEC, read the letter.

Governor visit to violence-hit areas

Governor CV Ananda Bose has visited multiple violence-hit areas in the last few weeks amid reports of clashes ahead of Panchayat polls. He recently spoke to the family of a TMC worker who was killed during firing in the South 24 Parganas.

He paid a visit to the violence-hit areas of Cooch Behar district on July 1, and met the kin of a man killed in the incident of firing on June 27. Governor's frequent visit, interaction with victims and statements on unabated violence in Bengal has irked the TMC. Although, the saffron party has backed the governor for visiting the violence-hit areas and meeting the victims of pre-poll violence.

Since the announcement of Panchayat polls on June 8, around 10 people have been killed in poll-led violence occurring in the state. The polls are slated on July 8 and the result is expected on July 11, according to the State Election Commission.