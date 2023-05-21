TMC's Abhishek Banerjee Attacks Govt Over ₹2000 Note Withdrawal; 'Time For Votebandi...'

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee hit out at the BJP over the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) decision to withdraw currency notes of Rs 2,000. The TMC neta said “Notebandi would not help the people of the country and it is time for votebandi in 2024 Lok Sabha polls.”

The TMC leader predicted that the Karnataka outcome, in which the Congress retook power with a crushing majority after ousting the BJP, would be repeated in next year’s general elections.

Banerjee’s statements came while he was speaking to media after being questioned by CBI in the mutli-crore recruitment scam in West Bengal schools for over nine hours.

“Now it is the time for ‘Votebandi’, ‘notebandi’ won’t do anything. ‘Votebandi’ will happen in 2024,” he said.

He further lashed out at the BJP over the induction of people who are being probed by the central agencies.

“It is extremely unfortunate that the party at the helm of affairs in the country is inducting people against whom a probe is being done by central agencies,” Abhishek Banerjee said.

'Answered all questions hurled at me'

The TMC leader earlier on Saturday, said that he answered all questions that hurled at him by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

“I was questioned for 9 hrs 40 minutes by the CBI. This was a total waste of their time (CBI time) and my time. Arrest me if you have proof against me. We will not bow down to you,” said the TMC MP.

Banerjee further alleged that the BJP is doing this against the backdrop of his recently launched Jono Sanjog Yatra, which will resume again on May 22.

“In the name of investigation, they are harassing me. They want to hamper my Jan Sanjog Yatra. This is done by BJP,” he said.

Notably, the CBI summons came after the Calcutta High Court on May 18 permitted the investigation agencies to quiz the TMC leader in the recruitment scam in West Bengal schools.

Central agencies previously questioned Abhishek Banerjee, his wife and his sister-in-law in relation to a coal smuggling scam case, reported news agency ANI.