TMC's Abhishek Banerjee Warns Of Massive Indefinite Agitation In Delhi Against Centre

In a fervent address to the public, Trinamool Congress (TMC) National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee vowed that over 10 lakh people from West Bengal would initiate an indefinite agitation outside Krishi Bhavan in New Delhi, demanding the release of state's dues by the BJP-led Centre. He declared that they would not leave until justice is served.

Speaking at a gathering in Barabani, Abhishek Banerjee urged the people to vote in favour of development and reiterated the Trinamool Congress's commitment to the welfare of the state. He criticized the BJP and CPI(M) for their lack of support during the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Amphan cyclone.

Abhishek Banerjee promises a massive movement

Banerjee called upon the public to reject the BJP-led Central government in the upcoming polls, highlighting the alleged withholding of funds owed to Bengal under various heads, including the 100 days of work and Awas Yojana. He emphasized that the people of Bengal should demonstrate their resilience against outsiders from Delhi who sought to deprive the state of its rights.

Highlighting the victory of the Trinamool Congress in the Paschim Bardhaman Lok Sabha seat, Banerjee declared it as the party's stronghold and questioned the BJP's promised "Acche Din." He drew attention to rising fuel and essential commodity prices, contrasting it with the initiatives taken by the Mamata Banerjee government to support women through schemes like 'Lakshmir Bhandar.'

Promising a massive movement in Delhi, Banerjee stated that he would lead the charge alongside 10 lakh people, demanding the rightful dues for Bengal. He assured the public that he would remain in front of Krishi Bhavan indefinitely if necessary, until the funds were released by the Centre. He called for the people's support and commitment to fight for their rights and to show their strength.

Banerjee criticized the BJP for allegedly halting funds for the poor and pointed out the contradictions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi's promises of being a guarantor against corruption and the inclusion of scam-tainted leaders like Jitendra Tiwari, Suvendu Adhikari, and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma in the BJP.

With the upcoming panchayat elections, Banerjee stressed the importance of people's choices in deciding the candidates and urged them to ensure victory for the Trinamool Congress contenders.

Concluding his speech, Banerjee criticized the eight-phase election process in Bengal, claiming that it was advantageous to the BJP. He called on the people to respond democratically and deliver a fitting reply in the polls scheduled for July 8, asserting that the true picture would be revealed in Delhi.