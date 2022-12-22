TMC's Kirti Azad Mocks PM Modi's Traditional Attire From Meghalaya; BJP Hits Back

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has hit back hard at Trinamool Congress leader Kirti Azad for mocking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Meghalaya culture. Notably, the TMC leader mocked the Prime Minister on his attire during the recent Meghalaya visit by sharing a screenshot of a female model wearing the same multi-floral dress on an online shopping portal.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma slammed Kirti Azad's mockery of Meghalaya and its tribal attire as "disrespectful" and asked Mamata Banerjee's party to clarify its stance over its leader's remark. "TMC must urgently clarify if they endorse his views. Their silence will amount to tacit support and thus will not be forgiven by the people," CM Biswa tweeted.

It is saddening to see how @KirtiAzaad is disrespecting the culture of Meghalaya and mocking our tribal attire. TMC must urgently clarify if they endorse his views. Their silence will amount to tacit support and thus will not be forgiven by the people. https://t.co/XytXuytUst — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) December 21, 2022

BJP hits back hard at Kirti Azad for mocking PM Modi and Meghalaya's culture

Speaking to Republic, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, "The attire worn by the Prime Minister during the Meghalaya visit is a very traditional attire which holds much pride among the people of the tribal community, particularly Meghalaya and northeast. To mock this, just because you hate one person, you start hating the entire culture of the northeast, the entire tribal community of the northeast."

"We have just two questions: Does Mamata Banerjee endorse this kind of statement made by Kirti Azad? If she does not support it, what action she take on Kirti Azad?" Poonawalla said. Adding further he stated that the culture of the northeast is to be celebrated but the TMC leader is mocking it. The saffron party leader urged Scheduled Tribe Commission to take action on this matter.

Notably, on Wednesday, TMC's Kirti Azad shared an image comparing PM Modi's traditional tribal attire that the Prime Minister wore during the Meghalaya visit with a female model's dress and made an objectionable remark against the PM by calling him "priest of fashion."