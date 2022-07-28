Last Updated:

Kunal Ghosh Says Demand To Sack Partha Chatterjee 'personal Opinion' As TMC Calls For Meet

TMC's Kunal Ghosh on Thursday retracted his tweet demanding the expulsion of Partha Chatterjee citing the matter has been taken up by the party's high command.

Written By
Astha Singh
TMC

Image: Facebook/ANI


After demanding immediate expulsion of arrested West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee in the Bengal cash scam, top Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kunal Ghosh on Thursday retracted his tweet citing the matter has been taken up by the party high command. In yet another tweet, he informed that TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee has called for a meeting of the party's disciplinary committee at TMC Bhawan later in the evening and he will also be part of the meeting.

Taking to Twitter, the TMC spokesperson wrote, "In my earlier tweet, I had expressed my opinion. Now, the party has taken up the issue. Avishek (sic) Banerjee has convened a party meeting today 5 pm at TMC Bhawan. I have been told to attend that meeting also. So, as AITCofficial has taken up the matter, I am deleting the personal one", tweeted Kunal Ghosh.

This comes amid the Bengal cash scam exploding with each passing day. Kunal Ghosh had earlier sought the expulsion of arrested Minister Partha Chatterjee from the West Bengal Cabinet. He stated that if his demand was wrong, then he would accept his ouster from the party.

READ | Partha Chatterjee brought to hospital for medical examination; aide seen weeping: Sources

Bengal cash scam

TMC leader Partha Chatterjee was the Education Minister when this scam was allegedly pulled off. He was interrogated by the CBI on April 26 and May 18. The ED arrested him after conducting raids at his Kolkata residence for over 26 hours. Partha Chatterjee and his aide Arpita Mukherjee have been remanded in custody till April 3 in connection with the SSC recruitment scam.

READ | Mamata Banerjee says 'mistakes happen' amid Partha Chatterjee's involvement in SSC scam

On Wednesday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) recovered cash to the tune of Rs 27.9 crores from the residence of Arpita Mukherjee during an overnight raid. The latest recovery from Arpita's residence in Belgharia Town Club of North 24 Parganas comes in addition to the Rs 21 crore cash that was seized last week from her flat in south Kolkata.

READ | ED recovers more cash from Partha Chatterjee’s aide Arpita Mukherjee’s residence

ED officials left Arpita's Belgharia residence on Thursday morning after filling 10 trunks with Rs 27.9 crores cash, besides gold, and jewellery worth Rs 4.31 crore.

READ | TMC's Kunal Ghosh seeks Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee's expulsion from Cabinet, party
READ | Bengal SSC scam: Partha Chatterjee's ex-personal secretary Sukanta Acharya summoned by ED
First Published:
COMMENT