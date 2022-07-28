Kunal Ghosh Says Demand To Sack Partha Chatterjee 'personal Opinion' As TMC Calls For Meet

After demanding immediate expulsion of arrested West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee in the Bengal cash scam, top Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kunal Ghosh on Thursday retracted his tweet citing the matter has been taken up by the party high command. In yet another tweet, he informed that TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee has called for a meeting of the party's disciplinary committee at TMC Bhawan later in the evening and he will also be part of the meeting.

Taking to Twitter, the TMC spokesperson wrote, "In my earlier tweet, I had expressed my opinion. Now, the party has taken up the issue. Avishek (sic) Banerjee has convened a party meeting today 5 pm at TMC Bhawan. I have been told to attend that meeting also. So, as AITCofficial has taken up the matter, I am deleting the personal one", tweeted Kunal Ghosh.

In my earlier tweet, I had expressed my opinion.

Now, the party has taken up the issue.

Avishek Banerjee has convened party meeting today 5pm at TMC bhawan. I have been told to attend that meeting also.

So, as @AITCofficial has taken up the matter, I am deleting the personal one. — Kunal Ghosh (@KunalGhoshAgain) July 28, 2022

This comes amid the Bengal cash scam exploding with each passing day. Kunal Ghosh had earlier sought the expulsion of arrested Minister Partha Chatterjee from the West Bengal Cabinet. He stated that if his demand was wrong, then he would accept his ouster from the party.

Bengal cash scam

TMC leader Partha Chatterjee was the Education Minister when this scam was allegedly pulled off. He was interrogated by the CBI on April 26 and May 18. The ED arrested him after conducting raids at his Kolkata residence for over 26 hours. Partha Chatterjee and his aide Arpita Mukherjee have been remanded in custody till April 3 in connection with the SSC recruitment scam.

On Wednesday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) recovered cash to the tune of Rs 27.9 crores from the residence of Arpita Mukherjee during an overnight raid. The latest recovery from Arpita's residence in Belgharia Town Club of North 24 Parganas comes in addition to the Rs 21 crore cash that was seized last week from her flat in south Kolkata.

Cash of Rs 27.9 crores in cash, gold, and jewellery worth Rs 4.31 crores has been recovered till now from the residence of Arpita Mukherjee, a close aide of West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee: Sources pic.twitter.com/ZWJuccciw8 — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2022

ED officials left Arpita's Belgharia residence on Thursday morning after filling 10 trunks with Rs 27.9 crores cash, besides gold, and jewellery worth Rs 4.31 crore.