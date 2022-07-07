TMC's Madan Mitra Distances From Mahua Moitra's Kaali Remark; Says 'party Doesn't Support'

Amid outrage, Trinamool Congress has once again put on record that it does not support its Member of Parliament Mahua Moitra over her remarks on the 'Kaali' poster row and Goddess Kali. Speaking to the media, TMC's Madan Mitra highlighted that there was a need for people to 'grow mentally' and said that he goes to the Kalibari in Washington that 'does not believe in sacrifices'. Mitra also said that he can give examples of 'over 1 crore Kalibaris' where no goat is sacrificed.

Highlighting that Moitra holds a high position, the TMC leader said, "But West Bengal, TMC doesn't support her comment." Hinting at the key Opposition, the Bharatiya Janata Party, he said, "For us, every God is the same. No need to do any kind of politics in this matter. This can give you some publicity but not people's love."

#StoryOfDoubleStandards | Senior TMC leader Madan Mitra distances party from Mahua Moitra's 'Kaali' row remarks and says they're fundamentally wrong; Tune in #LIVE here -https://t.co/QzTAcjPLtT pic.twitter.com/WOxPdFHnAI — Republic (@republic) July 7, 2022

The row began when after Toronto-based filmmaker Leena Manimekalai released a poster of her film - Kaali. In the poster, the Hindu Goddess can be seen smoking. When the TMC leader, belonging to West Bengal, was asked to comment on the poster, she said, "Kali to me is a meat-eating... alcohol accepting Goddess. To me, that is Kaali."

TMC is an 'anti-Hindu party'

Against Moitra's remarks against 'Kaali', the BJP took out a massive rally in West Bengal. Leading the rally, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari demanded that strict action be taken against the Parliamentarian, warning that otherwise, on Saturday, the day of the Hindu Goddess, all Sanatan Dharm people will gather at Kaali temples and 'pray to Maa Kaali and against the TMC leader'. "TMC is an anti-Hindu party, that indulges in the politics of appeasement," said Adhikari as numerous members of the party filed complaints against Moitra in the state.

Reacting to the complaints, the MP said, "Bring it on BJP! Am a Kali worshipper. I am not afraid of anything. Not your ignoramuses. Not your goons. Not your police. And most certainly not your trolls. Truth doesn’t need backup forces."