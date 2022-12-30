TMC's Saket Gokhale Confronted By Republic Post Arrest For 'misuse Of Funds'; Remains Mum

After Saket Gokhale was arrested by the Gujarat Police for the third time this month, Republic Media Network confronted the Trinamool Congress (TMC) spokesperson in Ahmedabad on Friday, December 30. Gokhale was arrested by the Ahmedabad Cyber Cell of the Police from Delhi, in a case pertaining to the alleged misuse of money collected through crowd-funding. The TMC spokesperson was brought to Ahmedabad, where a Court sent him to three-day custody of the Cyber Cell.

Being taken by the Cyber Cell sleuths, Gokhale was confronted by Republic TV. The TMC spokesperson kept mum on the question- 'Saket, what do you have to say, you are being accused of siphoning funds?'

Gokhale's arrest & re-arrest

On December 1, Gokhale shared a clipping of a news piece about a response under the Right to Information Act (RTI) claiming Rs 30 crore was spent on the visit of the Prime Minister to the incident site. The Press Information Bureau fact-checked the claim on December 1 and called it fake --“No such RTI response has been given.”

A resident of Ahmedabad had filed a complaint against Gokhale, following which on December 6, he was arrested from Jaipur, minutes after his flight from Delhi landed. He was taken to Ahmedabad, where he was remanded to two-day police custody, i.e., till December 8.

On December 8, Gokhale was granted bail after he was produced before a court in Ahmedabad, following the completion of his police custody but was soon arrested in another case registered by the Morbi police.

