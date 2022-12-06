TMC's Saket Gokhale In Police Custody: Remand Copy Reveals Details Of Fake RTI Tweet Case

A day after Saket Gokhale's dramatic arrest from Rajasthan over a tweet about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Morbi following the bridge collapse in October that left 135 people dead, the national spokesperson of the Trinamool Congress was sent to police remand for two days, i.e., till December 8. Republic Media Network accessed the remand copy produced before the court by the Cyber Crime Team, Ahmedabad, which has details of the case against Gokhale.

In the remand copy, the police has stated:-

That there was a fake RTI that spoke about the Prime Minister's visit to Morbi and the cost around it. That Saket had retweeted and reshared this fake RTI, and there's a need to go through the device that was used to perform the action to find out how that photo reached Saket.

That there was a certain Dax Patel who had reshared the RTI and there is a need to find out if there was communication between Dax and Saket.

If there are any other co-conspirators who were also associated with Saket and Dax.

Whether there were any other fake accounts, through which tweets were sent out by Saket

Did Saket instigate that news report and whether he had something to do with local dailies publishing the fake RTI.

Mamata Banerjee responds to arrest of Saket Gokhale

'I condemn this vindictive attitude,' said West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee. Speaking to the media, Mamata Banerjee said, "The Gujarat Police took him to Ahmedabad, why? because he put up a tweet against the Prime Minister. But there are so many tweets put up against me on a daily basis. Yes, the Cyber Cell should make sure that there is no content on social media that could put national security at stake, but this, where he just quoted a report on the bridge collapse in Morbi?"

The General Secretary of the TMC, Abhishek Banerjee praised Gokhale for standing 'fearlessly' against the ruling dispensation that he claimed 'traded lives for their own profit'. In reaction, he claimed that the BJP got the national spokesperson of the TMC arrested by the Gujarat police. "It's their folly to think these acts of intimidation will make us bow down!" he wrote on Twitter.