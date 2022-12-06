TMC's Saket Gokhale Sent To 2-day Police Custody, To Be Quizzed On Fake Morbi Tweet

TMC spokesperson Saket Gokhale has been sent to two-day custody of the Ahmedabad cyber police after he was produced before the Ahmedabad metro court on December 6. Gokhale was first detained by the Gujarat police for his tweets allegedly featuring fake news about the Morbi bridge collapse which killed 135 people.

The TMC is protesting the detention of its Gokhale who was picked up by the Gujarat Police's cyber crime branch team for his tweets over the Morbi bridge collapse. Gokhale is now being shifted taken to Ahmedabad for further interrogation which according to the TMC is 'foul play'.

Speaking to Republic TV, TMC spokesperson Professor Manojit Mandal backed Gokahle's statement that the Oreva owners who revamped the bridge are still free and accused BJP's IT department head Amit Malviya of spreading fake news.

#LIVE | Republic reports from the Ahmedabad Crime Unit where TMC spokesperson Saket Gokhale has been taken following his arrest; Tune in here - https://t.co/eE1AMI47RR pic.twitter.com/xVjQ1Da3YX — Republic (@republic) December 6, 2022

"He (Malviya) is known for spreading fake news especially about the opposition. During April-May 2020, during the COVID time, he said that Bengal is having one lakh cases. Did you arrest him? That was also a sensitive time", Mandal said. "How many videos he posted after the election 2021, which have been proven to be false and malicious. Did (anyone) arrest him?"

Giving another example of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, Mandal said that she allegedly posted 'riot videos' but did not get arrested. "This is the example of a dictatorial government and a democratic government". He further accused Malviya of spreading false information about Bengal "for the last four-five years" and asked if the Mamata Banerjee government should file an FIR against him.

BJP hits back at TMC

BJP's Manjinder Singh Sirsa, while speaking to Republic, clapped back at the TMC saying that the claims made by Gokahle were false and that is why he was detained. "I do not know why someone would try to tweet this kind of information...and if it is so, then you should always be ready to face the consequences", the spokesperson said. "India is a democratic country but that doesn't mean you can lie about anything, you can do whatever you want, and if you do so then you'll have to face the law also".

"And there's nothing wrong in this. Mr. Gokhale has done something which needs to be taken care of ", he further said. Reacting to Sirsa's statements, Mandal again reiterated that Malviya must be arrested for his tweets on Bengal during the pandemic. Notably, Gokale was arrested on Monday from Jaipur airport for his allegedly sensitive tweets about the bridge collapse in Morbi which killed 135 people.