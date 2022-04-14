Sougata Roy, senior Trinamool Congress leader, on Thursday regretted the occurrence of the Hanskhali rape incident and stated, that it should be perceived as a matter of shame since, it had occurred in the state that is ruled by a woman Chief Minister.

While addressing people at an event, Roy regretted the occurrence of the rape of a fourteen-year-old minor and said that not a single incident of harassment and abuse of women should occur in the state where a female is the Chief Minister. He further urged the state police administration to take significant measures to ensure the safety of women in West Bengal.

Sougata Roy says violence against women under female CM is 'a matter of shame'

Sougata Roy said, "In a state where there is a female Chief Minister, a single incident of violence against women is a matter of shame. We hope the police administration will keep an eye on women's safety."

The senior TMC leader’s condemnation comes at a time when the opposition BJP has launched a front against the ruling TMC dispensation on the horrifying rape incident. The opposition has been critical of CM Mamata Banerjee's handling of the case as the victim was immediately cremated after the rape. The involvement of the TMC leader's son in the case has further, ignited the opposition's fury. From announcing a bandh to staging a Dharna demanding the governor's intervention in the case, the BJP has been adamant about seeking immediate justice.

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team on Thursday visited the Hanskhali rape accused's residence. As per the visuals accessed by Republic, the CBI personnel, along with the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL), were seen carrying out an investigation at the residence of the accused.

Republic has learned that the team is collecting samples from the house where the heinous act was allegedly committed. Armed forces and CRPF personnel were present outside the house to maintain the sanctity of the crime scene and to prevent people from entering. The sample collection holds extreme significance, given that the victim's body was immediately cremated after her rape and subsequent demise. The Calcutta High Court had earlier granted permission to the CBI to investigate the Hanskhali rape case on Tuesday.

Hanskhali rape case

A minor girl was allegedly raped at a birthday party on April 4. She bled to death later that night, according to her parents, who lodged a police complaint on April 9. The main accused, who is the son of a Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader, was arrested shortly after the complaint was filed. A second suspect was arrested early on Tuesday.



"We have arrested another person this morning. He was present at the birthday party. His involvement is being investigated. We have found discrepancies in his versions of the incident. Two others, who attended the party, have been detained for questioning," the police officer said.

Image: ANI/ Rep Image