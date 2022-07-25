TN: 17-year-old Girl Commits Suicide In Thiruvallur School; 2nd Such Case In 2 Weeks

A 17-year-old girl from Tamil Nadu has committed suicide by hanging herself in the school hostel. The incident is said to be from the Thiruvallur village of the southern state. This comes after another 17-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide in Kallakurichi earlier.

Family and friends of the girl gathered in front of the school demanding an investigation into the matter, it is pertinent to mention that the district administration has deployed heavy police protection in front of the educational institute. The parents of the deceased child are also demanding a fair autopsy.

The state police transferred the case to the CB-CID. The Madras High Court, after the Kallakurichi suicide case ordered that such suicide cases should be probed by the CB-CID team and not by the state police. According to sources, the girl was shying from the rest of the class and was trying to isolate herself. The friends of the girl also stated that from her behaviour it was clear that she was not keeping well for the last few days.

Kallakurichi student death

A 17-year-old student of class 12 of a private residential school in Chinnasalem, was found dead in the hostel premises on July 13. According to reports, the girl was suspected to have died by suicide by leaping to the ground from the top floor. However, a postmortem investigation reportedly showed that she sustained injuries before her death. The police have opened a case and a probe is underway. .