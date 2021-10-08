TN Adds 1,359 New Covid-19 Cases, 20 Deaths

Tamil Nadu on Friday reported 1,359 new COVID-19 infections, pushing the caseload to 26,75,592, while the death toll rose to 35,754 with 20 more fatalities, the health department said.

Recoveries outnumbered new infections with 1,473 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 26,23,459, leaving 16,379 active infections, a bulletin said.

A total of 1,43,355 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 4,81,79,959.

Chennai, Coimbatore and neighbouring Chengalpet district accounted for the majority of new infections by adding 169, 140 and 103 cases, respectively while the remaining was scattered across other districts.

Six districts added new cases below double digits, while there were no fresh deaths in 25 districts.

