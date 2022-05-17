TN adds 34 new COVID-19 infections

Chennai, May 17 (PTI) Tamil Nadu added 34 new COVID-19 infections pushing the overall tally to 34,54,686 while the death toll remained unchanged at 38,025 with nil fatalities in the last 24 hours, the Health department said.

Recoveries rose to 34,16,337 with 42 more people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, leaving 324 active infections, a medical bulletin said.

Chennai added 17 new cases leading among districts, while Chengalpet logged 5 cases, followed by Kancheepuram (4), Coimbatore (3) while Erode, Krishnagiri, Tiruvallur, Tuticorin, Villupuram recorded one case each.

The state capital leads among districts with 186 active infections and overall 7,52,129 coronavirus cases.

Among those tested positive include 14 men and 20 women.

A total of 12,587 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests so far to 6,64,30,241, the Health bulletin said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister M K Stalin flagged off the 256 mobile healthcare units worth Rs 46.8 crore, under the second phase of the scheme to provide health care services to people living in far off areas, an official release said.

The government already rolled 133 mobile health care unit in the first phase.

Each unit would have a medical officer, nurse, driver, sanitary worker and would serve people living in remote areas by offering the healthcare services at their doorstep, it said. PTI VIJ VIJ SS SS