TN adds 681 new Covid-19 cases, 13 fatalities

Chennai, Dec 11 (PTI) Tamil Nadu added 681 new Covid-19 infections on Saturday, pushing the cumulative tally to 27,34,715 while the death toll mounted to 36,599 with 13 more deaths, the health department said.

Recoveries outnumbered new infections with 719 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 26,90,346 leaving 7,770 active infections, a medical bulletin said.

A total of 1,02,414 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 5,53,94,861.

Chennai and Coimbatore accounted for the majority of new infections with 120 and 108 cases, respectively, while the remaining was spread across other districts.

As many as 23 districts reported new Covid-19 infections below 10, while Kallakurichi, Perambalur and Theni recorded zero new cases, each, the bulletin said. PTI VIJ BN BN

