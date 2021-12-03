TN adds 711 Covid-19 infections, 9 deaths

Chennai, Dec 3 (PTI) Tamil Nadu on Friday logged 711 new Covid-19 cases, including returnees from domestic and overseas, pushing the tally to 27,29,061, while the death toll rose to 36,513 with 9 more deaths, the health department said.

Recoveries outnumbered new infections with 759 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 26,84,450 leaving 8,098 active infections, a medical bulletin said.

A total of 1,02,673 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 5,45,75,400.

Chennai and Coimbatore accounted for the majority of new infections with 128 and 127 cases respectively, while the remaining was scattered across other districts.

As many as 22 districts reported new Covid-19 infections below 10, while Kallakurichi, Tenkasi and Virudhunagar recorded the least with zero new cases each.

Seven of the individuals who tested Covid-19 positive included returnees from Singapore, Assam, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal, the bulletin said. PTI VIJ BN BN

