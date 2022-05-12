TN: Tirupathur Cancels Ambur Biryani Festival Amid Call To Eliminate Beef/Pork From Event

Update: Ambur Biryani festival temporarily cancelled due to rain forecast, says Tirupathur district administration. IMD has predicted heavy rains at Tirupathur on 13th and 14th May, so it will not be suitable for the public to attend, it added.

The Tirupattur district administration in Tamil Nadu is all set to hold a three-day biryani festival from May 13 in order to popularise 'Ambur biryani'.

The 'Ambur Biryani Thiruvizha 2022’ will take place at the Ambur Trade Centre and the festival will dish out more than 20 varieties of biryani in over 30 stalls. The entry will be free for the public, and they just need to pay for what they buy. The festival will be open from 5 PM to 9 PM and on Sunday from 1 PM to 9 PM.

While Biriyani from across all varieties, including chicken, seafood, and mutton will be cooked, the District Collector Amar Kushwaha said, "Respecting the sentiments of the people, as many Hindus as well reside here, we are avoiding beef and pork biryani." According to the 2011 census, Muslims are in majority in Ambur.

Following this, a controversy has erupted with several cadres of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and other groups as they have given a petition to the Collector asking for the ban on Beef/Pork Biryani to not be imposed. Considering this, heavy police deployment has been placed at Ambur as well.