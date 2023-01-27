Last Updated:

TN: AMMK Erode-East Secy Shiva Prasadh To Be Party's Candidate For Constituency's Bypoll

AMMK General Secretary TTV Dhinakaran announced that Erode-East District Secretary AM Shiva Prasadh will be the party's candidate for Erode East bypoll.

Written By
Megha Rawat
Erode-East

Image: Erode-East District Secretary AM Shiva Prasadh to be AMMK's candidate for Erode-East bypoll; (Image: ANI)


Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazagam (AMMK) General Secretary TTV Dhinakaran on Friday announced that Erode-East District secretary AM Shiva Prasadh will be the party's candidate for Erode East bypoll in Tamil Nadu. Notably, Erode East By-Poll has been necessitated after the demise of East Erode MLA Thirumahan Everaa due to health issues. The election will be held on February 27 and the counting of votes will take place on March 2.

Speaking to reporters, TTV Dhinakaran said, "We are contesting this bypoll to make people realise the real situation in the state. The ruling party has not fulfilled any promises it had made during Assembly polls. We hope we will defeat the ruling alliance in this bypoll."

Earlier in January, Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo said the model code of conduct had come into effect in the Erode (East) Assembly constituency, following the announcement that a byelection will be held on February 27. Notably, February 7 will be the last date for filing nominations, and February 10 will be the last date for withdrawing candidature. 

READ | OPS faction will contest in Erode East by-poll, says ready to support BJP candidate

According to sources, Erode Corporation Commissioner K. Sivakumar will be the returning officer for the by-election. A total of 500 EVMs will be used for the poll. The constituency has 238 polling stations and 2,26,876 voters including 1,10,713 men, 1,16,140 women and 23 third-gender voters, according to reports. 

READ | In Tamil Nadu: OPS faction to contest Erode East bypoll on AIADMK's two-leaves symbol
READ | Erode East bypoll turns spotlight on BJP as AIADMK factions look to contest seat
READ | MNM will support Congress in Erode East bypoll in TN: Kamal Haasan
First Published:
COMMENT