TN: AMMK Erode-East Secy Shiva Prasadh To Be Party's Candidate For Constituency's Bypoll

Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazagam (AMMK) General Secretary TTV Dhinakaran on Friday announced that Erode-East District secretary AM Shiva Prasadh will be the party's candidate for Erode East bypoll in Tamil Nadu. Notably, Erode East By-Poll has been necessitated after the demise of East Erode MLA Thirumahan Everaa due to health issues. The election will be held on February 27 and the counting of votes will take place on March 2.

Speaking to reporters, TTV Dhinakaran said, "We are contesting this bypoll to make people realise the real situation in the state. The ruling party has not fulfilled any promises it had made during Assembly polls. We hope we will defeat the ruling alliance in this bypoll."

Earlier in January, Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo said the model code of conduct had come into effect in the Erode (East) Assembly constituency, following the announcement that a byelection will be held on February 27. Notably, February 7 will be the last date for filing nominations, and February 10 will be the last date for withdrawing candidature.

According to sources, Erode Corporation Commissioner K. Sivakumar will be the returning officer for the by-election. A total of 500 EVMs will be used for the poll. The constituency has 238 polling stations and 2,26,876 voters including 1,10,713 men, 1,16,140 women and 23 third-gender voters, according to reports.