TN BJP Chief K Annamalai Condemns Hacking Of Four Family Members In Tiruppur District

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai condemned the killing of four members of a family in Tiruppur on Sunday evening and said that it was all happening because of the numerous TASMAC (Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited) liquor shops that are functioning in spite of promises made and by controlling the police and not letting them do their jobs.

He took to Twitter and expressed grief over the situation. He also lambasted the MK Stalin led state government over the brutal killing.

BJP chief wrote, "I was deeply shocked to hear the news that Mr Mohanraj, Chairman of Palladam Assembly Pongalure West Union Madapur Panchayat Branch at BJP Tamil Nadu was killed by anti-social elements along with his family for drinking alcohol in a residential area. Mr Mohan Raj has brutally hacked to death his brother, mother, and Siddhi. My deepest condolences to the family of brother Mohanraj. How many more civilians will have to die so that the liquor dealers of the DMK government can make money by opening street after street liquor shops and encouraging the sale of unregulated liquor?

He added, "When one murder is happening in Tamil Nadu every day and law and order is in disarray, isn't Chief Minister MK Stalin ashamed to advertise himself as the number one Chief Minister, holding the police responsible for it? I urge that the culprits be found quickly and strict action is taken and the police, whose hands are tied, be freed from the clutches of the ruling party and allowed to do their work and ensure the safety of the public."

What had happened?

Four members of a family, including two women were killed by a gang in Tiruppur on Sunday evening. Police stated that Senthil Kumar, who owned a wholesale rice shop in Kallakinaru near Palladam had questioned a group of men, who were consuming liquor on his land which led to an argument and in the heat of rage the miscreants killed the man.

Later when his family members including two women tried stopping the attackers, they also came under the brutal attack and died on the spot.