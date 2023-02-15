TN BJP Chief K Annamalai Slams DMK For Soldier's Murder; 'Govt Doesn't Respect Army'

Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai slammed the MK Stalin-led DMK government in the state for its failure to adequately respond to the murder of a soldier in Krishnagiri district. A DMK leader named Chinnaswamy, a ward councillor, is an accused in the case. Annamalai, speaking on Republic TV, said the DMK has no respect for soldiers and is unable to maintain law and order in the state. He further said the BJP is planning a major protest in Tamil Nadu on Thursday.

"It's very important news that should be shown. A serving army officer who came to Tamil Nadu on holiday was assaulted by the DMK cadre on a minor issue. The DMK councillor also barged into his home and assaulted him there too. Later, the army jawan was admitted to the hospital and died," Annamalai said.

"This is not the first case that happened in Tamil Nadu. A few months back, a CRPF personnel issued a statement in which he said that local people barged into his home and threatened his father and mother. Now, people can't even post anything on their social media platforms in Tamil Nadu," Annamalai added.

K Annamalai further said that soldiers who fight for the country and represent everyone are brutally assaulted in Tamil Nadu over minor issues. "This is an age-old issue in TN as the government doesn't respect the army personnel."

Army jawan was beaten to death

DMK councillor Chinnasamy was arrested by the Tamil Nadu police on Wednesday for the alleged murder of an Indian Army jawan.

The soldier and his brother were using a water facility in the area when the DMK ward councillor allegedly intervened and stopped them. This led to a confrontation and the soldier was brutally beaten up by a group of people, allegedly including the DMK leader, on February 8. He succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday.